The Dallas Cowboys made some aggressive moves during the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the Cowboys missed the playoffs after only managing to finish the regular season at 7-9-1. Dallas has a lot of work to do to get back above .500 during the 2026 season. It all starts with making some tough decisions during the offseason.

The Cowboys enter the offseason $29.17 million over the 2026 salary cap. That puts them in the uncomfortable position of having to cut players, or renegotiate some contracts, just to get compliant with the salary cap. Dallas will need to go one step further to create enough cap space to actually add new players this offseason. Or hand out a hefty contract extension for George Pickens.

Regardless, the Cowboys will almost certainly be making a few cuts early in the offseason.

Which players could become cap casualties over the next few months? And will the Cowboys end up having enough cap space to make some noise during the offseason?

Below we will explore three Cowboys players who could be cut candidates early in the 2026 offseason.

Does Logan Wilson make sense for the Cowboys anymore?

Could Logan Wilson go one-and-done in Dallas?

Dallas acquired Wilson from Cincinnati at the trade deadline in November.

At the time, the logic of that move looked to be adding a bridge starter at middle linebacker who could help the Cowboys compete in 2025. So does Wilson still hold any value in Dallas?

Obviously he does, but I think it is interesting to think about how valuable he actually is.

The Cowboys could save $6.52 million in cap space by cutting Wilson. Considering how desperate Dallas' salary cap situation is, I think I would want the cap space instead of the veteran player.

We should also note that Dallas hired former Philadelphia passing game coordinator Christian Parker at defensive coordinator this offseason. Dallas is expected to transition to a 3-4 defense, or perhaps a multiple defense that uses multiple fronts, because of Parker's time spent in Philly.

This in and of itself does not mean that Wilson loses his value. But it could mean that the Eagles prioritize young players who fit a different defensive scheme.

Ultimately, I just see more arguments for cutting Wilson than keeping him.

Malik Hooker could become a cap casualty

Another potential cut candidate is veteran safety Malik Hooker.

Dallas is in a tough position because in some ways, I wouldn't want to part with any of the players on this list. Hooker is the one of the three that I think has the safest path to returning as a starter in 2026.

However, the Cowboys had a truly atrocious defense in 2025. You could argue that it was more coaching than talent, but I'd prefer the Cowboys just change both variables as much as possible.

I'm not saying Hooker is a bad player in isolation, but he was part of the problem. If the Cowboys can save some cap space and get younger at safety, that is probably a good thing.

The Cowboys could save $6.85 million in cap space by cutting Hooker this offseason.

Hooker is not under contract in 2027, which makes this an easier decision to make in my opinion.

Dallas should part ways with Hooker, who turns 30 during the 2026 season, and find a younger replacement during the draft.

Does the Quinnen Williams trade make Kenny Clark expendable?

Finally, there's Kenny Clark.

Dallas acquired Clark as part of the compensation for the Micah Parsons trade. I won't say that Clark was simply thrown into the deal to make it work, but I suspect Dallas may think that way. Or at least, the Cowboys view him as expendable instead of a future cornerstone of their defense.

The fact that Dallas felt the need to acquire Quinnen Williams from the Jets sort of proves my point for me. The Cowboys simply don't need Williams and Clark on top of Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, and others.

Clark will turn 31 years old during the 2026 season, which puts him up there in age. He is also under contract through 2027 at a pretty hefty rate, which can't be appealing to Jerry Jones and the front office.

The Cowboys can save $21.5 million in cap space in 2026 by cutting Clark. They would also gain $20 million in cap relief in 2027 by cutting Clark, making a potential cut all the more appealing.

If Clark's contract were smaller, I could make the argument for keeping him around. But the Cowboys need to create some space, and cutting the veteran creates a lot of it and immediately.

Dallas should cut Clark and attempt to add one or two young defensive tackles this offseason.