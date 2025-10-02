The Dallas Cowboys played arguably their best game of the season on Sunday night, but they weren't able to come out with a win. In fact, the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers tied at 40 in a Sunday night barnburner to get the Cowboys to 1-2-1 on the season.

Now, the Cowboys have an opportunity to get their second win of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jets are 0-4 on the year, so the Cowboys will come into the game as a pretty big favorite. However, things may not be easy for Dallas on the road in Week 5.

The Cowboys have dealt with numerous injuries this season on their defense and to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Now, the offensive line is banged up as well. Left tackle Tyler Guyton and guards Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker all missed practice on Wednesday with various injuries, leaving their status in doubt for Sunday.

Guyton is dealing with a concussion, while Smith is working through a knee injury. Booker is the only one of the three that missed last week's game against the Packers and is working his way back from an ankle injury.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott is already fighting an uphill battle without Lamb on the field, but he has been able to lean on George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson in the passing game. On top of that, the running game has been a pleasant surprise at times with Javonte Williams leading the way, but that will get much tougher with all of these offensive line injuries.

The Jets have really struggled on defense so far this season, which is a bit surprising for such a talented group led by a great defensive mind in Aaron Glenn. However, Quinnen Williams is still capable of taking over any game and Will McDonald IV has shown explosive flashes during the young season.

The Jets will likely be able to run the ball on the Dallas defense and control the clock, so the Cowboys need to take advantage of their opportunities when they come. If they cannot, these injuries up front will be a big reason why.