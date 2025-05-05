May 5, 2025 at 11:47 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys could be a frisky team during their first year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas faced plenty of criticism for how the 2024 season ended. The Cowboys suffered a few key injuries that torpedoed the 2024 season, including a season-ending injury to QB Dak Prescott.

Now the Cowboys will be ready to go on a revenge tour this fall.

The Cowboys added several talented players on both sides of the football during the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas clearly wanted to upgrade in the trenches, spending five of their nine selections on offensive and defensive linemen.

These were all good moves, but the Cowboys should not get complacent. Dallas would be wise to add a few veteran players to shore up a few positions before training camp this summer.

But which positions need the help?

Below we will explore three important roster moves the Cowboys need to make following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas should add a veteran RB to compete with Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn

The running back position is one of the biggest mysteries on the team.

Dallas added bodies this offseason, but it is hard to say that they have the position figured out. They replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, which at least provides some veteran experience. Williams is much better than Sanders and is in line to start this fall.

The Cowboys also invested a late-round pick in Texas running back Jaydon Blue. He is a speedy back who also has soft hands. Blue may not earn the starting job during his rookie season, but it is within his range of outcomes to earn a significant role.

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is over, the Cowboys cannot realistically add a legitimate starter ahead of the 2025 season.

However, I think they would be wise to kick the tires on players like Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins who are still available on the free agency market.

CeeDee Lamb needs more help at wide receiver

One of the most surprising outcomes of the 2025 NFL Draft was that the Cowboys did not add to their wide receiver room.

CeeDee Lamb is a unique talent at the position, so it is hard to say that the Cowboys are in a great deal of danger. However, Dallas passed on a great opportunity to add to one of their biggest strengths by selecting a receiver. This is especially questionable considering how deep this year's draft class is at the position.

The Cowboys were routinely paired with Texas WR Matthew Golden in the pre-draft process. It is easy to understand why. The local kid would fit perfectly into the Cowboys' offense and provide a talented running mate for Lamb.

Perhaps the Cowboys hoped he would fall to them in the second round. Unfortunately, he did not make it to Day 2 because the Packers swiped him up with the 23rd overall pick.

But who could the Cowboys add now that the draft is over?

There are a few talented veteran receivers who are still available following NFL free agency in March.

Amari Cooper is the most enticing of these players.

Cooper, the former Cowboys receiver, was traded from the Browns to the Bills at the trade deadline during the 2024 season.

Cooper may not be the elite WR1 he once was, but he is still a capable contributor in a supporting role. He hauled in 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 split between Cleveland and Buffalo.

The Cowboys traded for Jonathan Mingo during the 2024 season. Mingo and Tolbert would be Cooper's main competition as an X wide receiver. He could easily win a training camp battle against those two.

This signing would be a no-brainer in my opinion.

The Cowboys need depth at offensive tackle

Dallas made some nice investments in their offensive line this offseason.

The Cowboys invested a first-round pick in Alabama guard Tyler Booker. They also spent a late-round pick on tackle Ajani Cornelius, who is a nice developmental project for the Cowboys.

It is easy to defend those picks. However, it is still fair to question whether the Cowboys have enough depth behind Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele at tackle.

The best free agent still available is Jedrick Wills. He is a former top-10 pick by the Browns who struggled with injuries. Wills also did not do well when moving to left tackle in the NFL. He performed so poorly that the Browns parted ways with him despite not having much of a backup plan in place.

Many NFL experts believe that Wills could switch back to right tackle, the position he played in college.

The Cowboys could get a real bargain on Wills if he is willing to take a one-year deal to prove he can still play in the NFL. If Wills plays well, he could even earn an extension in Dallas.

Ultimately, signing Wills is a low-risk gamble that could end up paying off in a big way.