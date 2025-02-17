The Dallas Cowboys have a pick in each of the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jerry Jones could go several ways with each one. The Cowboys have needs on both sides of the ball, but obviously, it would be the most fun for fans if Jones went all-out on offensive weapons for Dak Prescott. And that’s exactly what happened when sim-ed the first three rounds with the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 12 — WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The most common pick in all the 2025 NFL mock drafts around the internet right now is superstar running back Ashton Jeanty to the Cowboys at pick No. 12. This makes sense, as Jones has proven that he has no problem drafting RBs high, as he last proved in 2016 when he took Ezekiel Elliot No. 4 overall.

Here’s the thing, though. The Cowboys need a running back, a wide receiver, and a tight end in this draft, and the RB and TE groups are both deeper and more talented than the WR group this year. So, it makes sense that Dallas would address the scarcer position at 12.

In Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, the Cowboys get the best possession receiver in the draft, who will be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb and his big-play ability. Egbuka has good size at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and caught more balls (444) than any other receiver in Buckeyes history.

Egbuka is not explosive or overly dynamic, but man can he catch the ball. He was a star high school baseball player in Tacoma, Wash., too, so it’s no surprise he tracks the ball like an outfielder.

In our latest 2025 NFL mock draft, we have the Cowboys taking a receiver as well, going with Missouri’s Luther Burden III, who is more of an explosive playmaker. Dallas does have Lamb for that, though, so Egbuka does make a lot of sense.

Round 2, pick 44 — RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

And the winner for the most fun pick in the 2025 NFL mock draft goes to… Cam Skattebo to the Cowboys!

For those not familiar with Skattebo’s game, he is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back who looks more like a high school wrestler than an NFL RB. Despite his looks, Skattebo can truly do it all. In 2024 he put up 2,316 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns for the Sun Devils.

He also almost single-handedly won the Peach Bowl for Arizona State, running, catching, and even throwing his team into contention (while puking his guts out on the sideline) in a 39-3 overtime loss to Texas. For his efforts, Skattebo won Peach Bowl MVP despite being on the wrong side of the final score.

Coming out of high school in Rio Linda, Calf. Skattebo had one scholarship offer. He took it and went to FCS Sacramento State before transferring to ASU. The runner has beat the odds his whole career, and if he goes to the Cowboys with Prescott at QB and weapons around him, he has the talent and tenacity to become a star.

All that said, if the Cowboys want a different style of back with their second pick, there should be several available. The PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator says players like Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), and even TreyVon Henderson (Ohio State) will still be on the board.

Round 3, pick 76 — TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

The Cowboys simply need more from the tight end position. Luke Schoonmaker, Jake Ferguson, and Brevyn Spann-Ford ranked 48th, 56th, and 59th last season, respectively, out of 74 eligible TEs according to PFF’s grades.

Ferguson caught 59 balls for 494 yards, which is decent, but the team only got one TD from the whole group, which Schoonmaker caught in Week 11.

Gunnar Helm is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds and right now, is basically a very tall WR playing TE. If he can put some weight on he has the chance to be more of an all-around TE who can block, too, but for right now, his NFL.com scouting report compares him to… Jake Ferguson.

Helm has more upside than most TEs left at this spot in the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator because of his frame, but the Cowboys could also look at LSU TE Mason Taylor at this point, who also has high potential. Plus, his father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and his mother is the sister of Taylor’s former teammate and HOF’er Zach Thomas.