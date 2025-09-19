CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are developing chemistry as new teammates on the Dallas Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys landed Pickens following a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. They acquired a playmaker who can serve as a great second receiving option behind Lamb, improving the overall offense.

Lamb talked about his experience playing with Pickens after two games into the 2025 NFL season, per reporter Jon Machota. While it remains a work in progress, it's clear that the star receiver has enjoyed the overall experience of helping Pickens fit in with the Dallas squad.

“That man don’t got to fit in, he stands out. GP is a hell of a player, man. And there’s plenty more excitement where that’s coming from,” Lamb said.

What lies ahead for CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

It's clear that Lamb has immense support in seeing Pickens succeed with the Cowboys.

Two games into his stint at Dallas, Pickens has recorded eight receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. As for his co-star, Lamb boasts 16 catches for 222 yards as he highlights the receiving unit.

Dallas is off to a 1-1 start to the season, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles before bouncing back with an overtime win over the New York Giants. They are averaging 30 points per game on offense while conceding 28.5 points per game on defense.

The team has benefitted from a run game that retooled in the offseason. Javonte Williams is off to a hot start with 33 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns. As for star quarterback Dak Prescott, he completed 59 passes out of 86 attempts for 549 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

The Cowboys will prepare for their Week 3 matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Bears on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.