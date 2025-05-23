The Dallas Cowboys made a good move in the draft. And they’re trying to get things ironed out with star Micah Parsons on the contract front. Furthermore, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is very happy to have two working arms again.

Lamb injured his shoulder in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. He played through the pain despite aggravating the condition twice later in the season. Lamb said the rehab was tough, according to the Associated Press via nbcsports.com.

“The longest [rehab],” Lamb said to Schuyler Dixon. “I want to say a good five months of real recovery and rehab. I don’t know. I’m grateful to have two arms. I can tell you that.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb part of tough duo

Lamb’s 2025 season looks brighter not only because he’s healthier, but also because he has a new running mate in George Pickens.

It’s a thrilling outlook for Lamb, and he likes what Pickens can bring to a team, according to nytimes.com.

“Everything,” he said. “His demeanor. Everything he brings to the table: deep-threat ability, able to block. And just the energy he brings to the game. We complement each other very well.”

And despite some of the negative things said about Pickens, head coach Brian Schottenheimer likes what he’s seen so far, according to nytimes.com.

“My time with him has been just incredible,” Schottenheimer said. “I think we were all on board (with the trade). We’re always trying to find the right pieces and good pieces, and I think we’re really excited about what he brings as a football player. But I see a guy that’s maturing. I see a guy that we’re excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better.

“He’s obviously a tremendous athlete, but I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings, he’s been so dialed in, taking great notes. He knows he’s a little bit behind, not a lot, but a little bit behind in terms of what the veterans are doing. But intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see.”

Pickens had been looking for a new start after tumultuous times with the Steelers.

“It feels good,” Pickens said. “Fresh start is always a growing point. It feels good right now just getting around the guys. … It’s super rejuvenating, new city, new state, it’s super refreshing.”