It might not get fans excited, but the Dallas Cowboys have found their potential Zack Martin replacement. Ahead of the official free agency period, the Cowboys agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert “Rob” Jones.

Jones and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million on Monday night, Adam Schefter reported. The fourth-year guard started all 17 games for Miami in 2024 and projects to fill the void at right guard left behind by Martin's retirement.

Following an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, Jones was a beacon of consistency among the Dolphins' shaky offensive line. He not only started all 17 games but played 94.7 percent of the team's total offensive snaps. Jones only missed time in two games, otherwise playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in his 15 other outings.

However, while consistent, Jones' performance was not at the level Miami desired. He received just a 56.1 player grade from Pro Football Focus, placing him just outside the bottom 30 percent of all guards. His individual grades were subpar in both pass and run blocking.

Barring further notable additions, Jones will join Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, Terrence Steele and Cooper Beebe on the Cowboys' offensive line. The unit, which has consistently been one of the team's strengths, still thrived in 2024 despite Dallas' quarterback issues. They allowed just a 5.63 sack percentage, the ninth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys' free agency moves

On the first day of the NFL free agency negotiating period, the Cowboys have already made a handful of noteworthy moves. Aside from agreeing to terms with Rob Jones, Dallas also extended standout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and agreed to a deal with Javonte Williams.

Maintaining Odighizuwa is a crucial element in maintaining the team's defense, which will be led by first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in 2025. Odighizuwa was fifth on the team in 2024 with 4.5 sacks from his defensive tackle position.

Williams, a former second-round pick, addresses the Cowboys' dire backfield needs. Led by Rico Dowdle, Dallas was bottom-five in yards per carry and rushing yards per game in 2024 and dead last in rushing touchdowns. With Dowdle becoming an unrestricted free agent, the team has seemingly moved on with Williams.

The Cowboys also added safety Markquese Bell, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and long snapper Trent Sieg. With a long road ahead, Dallas is far from finished with its offseason acquisitions. The official signing window opens once the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.