As a staple on the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line for over a decade, there was a possibility that Zack Martin could hit free agency or retire in 2025, ending his tenure with the team after 11 seasons regardless of what he decided. With that, Martin is expected to hang up the cleats for good, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“Seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin has informed the #Cowboys that he plans to retire, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero wrote. “One of the greatest linemen of his era and a probable Pro Football Hall of Famer, Martin walks away at age 34.”

After Martin got season-ending surgery to repair his ankle, there was speculation on whether he'd return in 2025.

However, with the decision seemingly made, it appears the Cowboys will be without an All-Pro offensive guard for the first time since the day before the 2014 NFL Draft.

Since then, they've had 11 seasons of incredible guard play from Martin, as he earned nine Pro Bowl invites and got named to seven All-Pro rosters.

Although his NFL career is over, many will remember him as one of the best offensive linemen of this decade.

Now, this wasn't an overly surprising move by Martin, as the latter years of his NFL career got hit with injuries.

However, even as a player who faced injuries, he was still dominant and will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But, with his age and injuries stacking up, it appears that the former first-round pick is now preparing for life after the NFL.

Considering the fact that he's nearly a household name as an offensive guard, he'll likely do just fine with his post-NFL life.

Whether he follows in Andrew Whitworth's footsteps and gets involved with broadcasting, or if he just seemingly vanishes from the public eye — like Andrew Luck — there will be many rooting Martin on. Following the decade-plus of work he did protecting the Cowboys' quarterback and paving lanes for their running backs to go untouched through, Martin will forever be a legend in the lose-star state.

However — even after 11 seasons with the Cowboys — Zack Martin never got to play in an NFC Championship Game.