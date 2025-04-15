While Rich Eisen became silly and begged the Dallas Cowboys to trade up for Travis Hunter, the NFC East team may have its eyes on a different skill player. And from another angle, Ashton Jeanty gave Kay Adams the inside scoop on a meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to a post on X.

“I did meet Jerry Jones,” Jeanty said. “It went well. We were just choppin’ it up, talking football, and talking about the Super Bowl.

“I came into the room and he was holding this championship belt and just looking at it. And I was like, ‘Where’s this gonna go?’ It was from some boxing championship they had at the stadium some years ago.”

Weird.

Does RB Ashton Jeanty want to play for Cowboys?

The answer to that question is easy, Jeanty said. He attended Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

“It would be great,” Jeanty said. “It would be a special opportunity. Really to play for any team in the NFL would be great. But just the fact I grew up here, it would be just a little different.”

Jeanty projects as the No. 1 running back. The latest ESPN mock draft had Jeanty going to the Raiders at No. 6.

Last year with Boise State, Jeanty became only the second FBS player to eclipse 2,600 rushing yards in a season. He finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and has a lot of good traits, according to nytimes.com.

“With his low center of gravity and explosiveness, Jeanty has an uncanny ability to stay afloat through contact and be elusive in space,” Dane Brugler wrote. “He trusts his vision when following his blocks. But instead of predetermining his path, he displays outstanding reactionary reads to sort, cut, and create. Overall, Jeanty displays exceptional contact balance, run instincts, and versatility in the passing game, reminiscent of LaDainian Tomlinson. He has the talent to emerge as a high-level running back early in his NFL career.”

And those attributes are the reason why the Cowboys would likely have to trade up to get him. And he projects as a Pro Bowl talent, according to nfl.com.

“He’s the ultimate yardage creator,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “(He has) the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs. His vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.”