The Dallas Cowboys have been aware of star defensive end Micah Parsons’ impending contract situation for over a year, as the team picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024. Yet despite Parsons’ desire to reach an agreement that will keep him with Dallas for the rest of his career and despite the Cowboys frequently acknowledging their fondness for the All-Pro, the two sides have been unable to make headway on a new contract.

While extension talks have gone nowhere of late, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ EVP and CEO (and son of Jerry) offered his unwavering confidence that Dallas would sign Parsons to a long term extension.

“I don’t comment on close or far away or any of that,” Stephen Jones said when asked if the team was making progress in talks with Parsons, per The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on X.

“When the right things come together and everybody’s ready to do a deal, then it happens. And certainly we want Micah here. And he knows we want him here. And I think ultimately we’ll get something done,” Jones added.

Is a Micah Parsons extension with the Cowboys inevitable despite lack of progress?

While Stephen Jones’ confidence is admirable, the negotiations between the team and the former Defensive Player of the Year have been anything but smooth. Last month, Parsons called out Jerry Jones for his unorthodox negotiating tactic. It seemed the elder Jones was attempting to work out a deal directly with the player, cutting out Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta.

Parsons made it clear at the time that he had no interest in signing a deal that Mulugheta didn’t help negotiate. Since then, there’s been very little movement on the Parsons' extension front.

Part of the problem is that the Cowboys already have massive amounts of money tied up in megadeals the team handed to quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb. Now, with Parsons needing a new contract, Dallas appears somewhat wary of committing.

Of course, the other issue is that the Cowboys love to steal the spotlight. Jerry Jones often waits until the last minute to finalize extensions with his most popular players, earning his franchise a healthy chunk of the news cycle.

There has been some talk of Dallas trading Parsons rather than paying him. However, former Cowboys defender DeMarcus Ware dumped cold water all over that notion, pointing out that both sides want Parsons to remain in Dallas.