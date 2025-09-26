Dak Prescott can't wait to face his former co-star Micah Parsons when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The Cowboys sent Parsons to the Packers in a blockbuster trade that saw them acquire defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. This ended a partnership after four seasons, seeing Parsons develop into a star while helping Dallas reach the playoffs twice.

Prescott reflected on the upcoming reunion matchup during Thursday's press conference, per ESPN's Ed Werder. The star quarterback expressed excitement, getting ready to prepare for what Parsons has in store for him and the Cowboys.

“Just excited to go and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. Then we’ll worry about if he can get to me,” Prescott said.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be the target for #Packers edge rusher ⁦@MicahhParsons11⁩: “Just excited to go and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. Then we’ll worry about if he can get to me.” pic.twitter.com/XkgCqg40iu — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) September 25, 2025

What's next for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Dak Prescott continues to have major respect for his former teammate Micah Parsons. However, they will challenge each other a lot when the Cowboys and Packers face off.

Prescott and the Cowboys are off to a shaky start to the 2025 NFL season with a 1-2 record. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, bounced back with an overtime win over the New York Giants, then fell in a blowout to the Chicago Bears.

Three games into the season, Prescott is standing out as one of the five quarterbacks with the most passing yards through three weeks. He has completed 90 passes out of 126 attempts for 800 yards and three touchdowns so far.

The Cowboys will look forward to their matchup against the Packers, taking place on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET. After that, they will prepare for their next contest, being on the road against the New York Jets on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.