The Dallas Cowboys’ injury list grew longer on Thursday, with rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton becoming the newest concern ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos (5-2) at Empower Field at Mile High. Guyton, who’s kept quarterback Dak Prescott’s jersey clean week after week this season, was limited in practice due to a glute injury, putting his availability for the upcoming road game in jeopardy (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

The Cowboys’ 2024 first-round pick out of Oklahoma has dug in his cleats as a reliable force up front. Guyton has started six of Dallas’ seven games this season, missing only Week 5 against the New York Jets with a concussion. He has allowed just one sack in 259 pass-blocking snaps, an outstanding metric for a first-year player, according to Pro Football Focus. The 24-year-old's potential absence would be a significant blow for an offense trying to build on its recent momentum.

Dallas (3-3-1) is coming off a 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 7, where Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Maintaining that offensive rhythm could be difficult if Guyton cannot play, likely compelling head coach Brian Schottenheimer to shuffle the offensive line once again.

Dallas’ injury report remains extensive beyond Guyton. Cornerback Trevon Diggs continues to recover from a concussion sustained in a home accident and remains in the league’s protocol. He has recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups this season after returning from offseason knee surgery. Safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) also missed practice for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, several players remained limited participants, including center Cooper Beebe (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), guard Tyler Smith (knee), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), and cornerback Shavon Revel (knee). Beebe, Overshown, and Revel are still within their 21-day return-to-practice window.

On a positive note, cornerback Caelen Carson and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, both recently activated from injured reserve, were full participants and are likely to make their season debuts Sunday.