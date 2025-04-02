The Dallas Cowboys are at an interesting spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. Luckily for them though, Arizona football wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan might be available.

Although he underwhelmed some scouts at the NFL combine, one NFL insider sees too much potential to pass up on. After all, McMillan had a bonkers 300+ yard receiving game in Week 1 of the Wildcats 2024 season.

That is only a glimpse of what NFL insider Field Yates positively sees in McMillan.

“Some evaluators are dubious of using an early pick on a wide receiver with somewhat pedestrian speed — scouts I spoke to timed him in the high 4.5s in the 40-yard dash at his pro day — but I'm a true believer in the T-Mac camp,” Yates said.

“At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he is a nightmare assignment for a cornerback in man-to-man coverage. Plus, he has outstanding ball skills and a catch radius that makes quarterbacks want to target him in the red zone. Over the past two seasons, McMillan compiled 2,721 yards.”

In his junior season, McMillan had 84 receptions for a Big 12 leading 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns. Despite being the main wide receiver for the Wildcats, his production was too much to deny. That likely caught the Cowboys' eyes.

Tetairoa McMillan could help the Cowboys receiving room

While CeeDee Lamb is an All-Pro receiver, being the only legitimate pass-catching option isn't easy. However, inserting McMillan into the equation can help Lamb.

The latter has two defenders on him at all times. Safeties will always protect if he gets by the defensive back. At the same time though, Prescott was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season with a hamstring issue.

That could've also been part of the issue. Still, the Cowboys will always want to compete for a Super Bowl. Bringing in someone like McMillan can give Prescott a red zone option.

Not that Lamb can't get into the endzone. However, McMillan's 6'4 size makes him the perfect isolation guy. He can simply body a defensive back, leap up, and make the catch.

He was notorious for doing that in Arizona, so doing that with the Cowboys wouldn't be too much of a change. It might give the team a much-needed spark. Even with McMillan's stock falling after his pro day, it might not concern the franchise.

Furthermore, it will give new head coach and former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer an opportunity to have a unique weapon. McMillan's size presents a true weapon for the Dallas offense.

Although the Cowboys might be set on taking Ashton Jeanty, if the latter isn't available, McMillan could be the top option.