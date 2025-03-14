The Dallas Cowboys have brought back plenty of familiar faces during free agency. On Friday, that trend continued after the franchise agreed to bring back edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler reunites with the Cowboys after agreeing to a one-year, $8 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The 30-year-old edge rusher played for the Washington Commanders last season, where he recorded 10.5 sacks.

“Reunion: Veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. is heading back to the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, sources tell The Insiders. Sean Kiernan and Tom Povinelli of Athletes First negotiated the deal for Fowler, who had 10.5 sacks last season.”

The veteran pass rusher played for the Cowboys for two seasons, from 2022 through 2023. In those two seasons, Fowler recorded 40 total tackles (30 solo), 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He proved to be reliable but opted to sign with the Commanders last offseason after seeking a new opportunity.

His one year in Washington was the best of his career, outside of the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams. Folwer ended the 2024 campaign with 39 total tackles (25 solo), 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. His lone interception is the first and only of his career.

The Cowboys will have Fowler line up on the opposite side of the defensive line from superstar Micah Parsons. That duo should provide the defense with reliable and consistent play from the edge. Between those two, the Dallas defense should be able to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout the 2025 season.

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has made familiarity a priority this offseason for Dallas. After the Cowboys restructured contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the team was able to re-sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and safety Markquese Bell, just to name a few.