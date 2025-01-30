Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys raised eyebrows by hiring former team offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach. Schottenheimer replaces Mike McCarthy, who departed the organization after his least successful campaign to date in 2024-25, one that was mired by injuries, contract disputes, and general turbulence.

One name that consistently popped up in the national media's speculation about the Cowboys' coaching search was that of Colorado football head coach and former Dallas star Deion Sanders. Recently, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith spoke on his admiration for what Sanders has been able to do in his coaching career.

”I know Deion has done a tremendous job in Colorado with limited resources and unfortunately for some African American coaches, we always start off with limited resources and do the best we can with it,” said Smith, per DJ Siddiqi of Sports Lens. “For Deion, I think Deion is definitely proving that he can manage, he can put together a staff under limited conditions. He’s done it at Jackson State, he’s done it at Colorado and he’s bringing in Hall of Fame players to help and assist. The game itself has changed so much and I think Deion has a way of connecting with current players and younger players as well.”

Smith also spoke on his frustration that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't try harder to bring in Sanders.

“It is kind of disappointing that from an opportunity standpoint, he wasn’t considered high enough to do it,” Smith continues to say. “But like I said, some things have to play themselves out.”

Did the Cowboys get it right?

The perception by many in the aftermath of their coaching decision was that the Cowboys made the “safe” choice by hiring Schottenheimer, promoting the architect of what had been one of the league's best offenses in 2022 and 2023 but also ensuring that not a whole lot will likely change from when McCarthy patrolled the sidelines.

Deion Sanders would have certainly brought even more attention to a franchise that is already overloaded in that department, and the former Cowboys star has proven at Colorado that he can walk the walk as a head coach in addition to talking the talk.

In any case, the Cowboys will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in April.