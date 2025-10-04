Dak Prescott has been on another level this season. While the Dallas Cowboys' defense has been struggling as of late, Dak Prescott's elite play has kept them afloat this season. The veteran quarterback has played his heart out this season, managing to tie with a Green Bay Packers team that was one of the best defensive teams on paper.

Despite his good performance, there's still a vocal contingent of fans that criticize Prescott's play this season. The Cowboys quarterback has some backup from his teammates, though. George Pickens, who came to Dallas via trade this offseason, had some words for Prescott's critics.

“I don't see the hate that he gets,” Pickens told reporters, per Ed Werder. “He's a cool dude. He makes great plays. Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. I don't know what there's not to like.”

After a slow start to the season against the Philadelphia Eagles (61.8% completion rate, 188 yards and no touchdowns), Prescott's been on fire in the last three games. He's posted a 75.8% completion rate in the last three games on crazy volume (52 attempts in Week 2, 40 attempts in Weeks 3 and 4), and thrown for 931 yards and six touchdowns. Prescott does have three picks to his name and a subpar 14-point output against the Bears in Week 3, but his positives have far outweighed the turnovers.

Prescott has to play out of his mind for the Cowboys to have a shot at winning games this season. They've given up 132 points through four games, including giving up 31 points to the Chicago Bears and 37 points to the New York Giants. Against the Packers in Week 4, Dallas gave up 40 points to their rivals. If not for Prescott and the offense hanging 40 points of their own and matching Green Bay's punches, Dallas would be 1-3 to start the season.

Instead, the Cowboys managed to tie against a consensus Super Bowl contender. Most fans understand, though, that this is not a sustainable winning formula. If Prescott keeps this up, he might play himself into MVP consideration… while still losing games due to his defense.