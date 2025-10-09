George Pickens is enjoying his best campaign for the Dallas Cowboys, helping the team to a 2-2-1 record ahead of their clash against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

While they could play better as a whole, Pickens has been the Cowboys' brightest spot. The wide receiver has already tied his career-high with five touchdowns and leads the team with 357 yards.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer has repeatedly praised Pickens since Dallas acquired him in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for future draft picks.

With the high level he's playing at, the 24-year-old Pickens acknowledged that other teams have a “motive” to psyche him out, as reported by Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt. He, however, remained unfazed.

“With me, I’ve kind of figured out I’m so good, that’s the only way you can try and take me out of the game,” said Pickens.

Cowboys WR George Pickens talked today about knowing the “motive” of other teams when it comes to trying to get him over the edge. “With me, I’ve kind of figured out I’m so good, that’s the only way you can try and take me out of the game.” Pickens has 5 TDs in 5 games. pic.twitter.com/AyqqbMUXV1 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 8, 2025

It's no secret that Pickens' brashness has rubbed some people the wrong way. That quality, however, has always been his fuel since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022. He plays with his heart on his sleeve—sometimes to a fault—but that's probably exactly what the Cowboys need.

While he's having a breakout year, which could earn him his first-ever nod to the Pro Bowl, Pickens said he's taking it one game at a time, while also giving credit to his teammates.

“It's always fun to compete against the top guys. But like I said before, I'm just trying to help the team win. I feel like last week, that's what a team win looks like,” said the Pickens in a video posted by the Cowboys, referring to their victory over the New York Jets, 37-22.

“Most definitely, the guys, Dak (Prescott), the young O-line stepping up because it's my first year, so they are definitely helping me out as well.”

