The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have been synonymous with one another. The star linebacker has been the heart and soul of the defense since he was drafted. He's poured that out to the fanbase as well. For example, Parsons dropped a lifetime Cowboys message in December.

Fast forward almost two months, and those conversations are starting to take place. Although some have been concerned about the progression, Parsons remains committed to the franchise. He spoke to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com and told him the status of his contract talks.

“Oh, it's good, you know? It was good,” said Parsons of their most recent dialogue. I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see.”

Nothing has happened as of writing this. However, he's been a main piece for their defense. If the Cowboys were to let him walk in free agency or trade him, every team would be willing to make a move for him. He's been an All-Pro in two of his four seasons. Furthermore, Parsons has made the Pro Bowl every season he's been in the league.

The Cowboys need to give Micah Parsons a contract

After the Cowboys signed CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to lucrative contracts, there might not be enough dough to go around for Parsons. However, this is a move that Dallas needs to make. A generational playmaker like Parsons doesn't come around too often.

He's refined his game into being an all-around linebacker. He's shown progression in coverage but dominates at the line of scrimmage. Parsons had 12 sacks on the year, which is the lowest mark of his career. That goes to show where the potential is. Also, Parsons hasn't fully scratched the surface of how elite he can be.

Still, it's a point of emphasis for Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones to discuss a deal with Parsons. He's made it known he wants to be part of the team for his entire career. However, an NFL rumor suggested that the Cowboys have had internal discussions surrounding Parsons's extension.

At the end of the day, the Pro Bowler's comments are encouraging. Although a deal hasn't been reached, the fact that there is positive progress is a good sign. Time will tell if the team gives him that extension before the final year of his rookie deal kicks in.