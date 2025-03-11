Micah Parsons is having a frustrating day. While other teams across the NFL are making bold moves in free agency and trades, the Dallas Cowboys superstar has watched his team do little to improve. To make matters worse, former Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston is heading to a division rival. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Golston has agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the New York Giants.

Parsons responded to the news with a short but revealing message: “Dam” followed by two sour face emojis. From him, it’s more than just disappointment over losing a teammate—it reflects deeper frustration with the team's inactivity.

https://www.twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1899298216887107737

The Cowboys star linebacker has repeatedly pushed for the Cowboys to take a more aggressive approach in free agency, but the front office has yet to respond. Earlier in the day, he showed support for cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, posting, “Congrats family (definitely) gonna (be) missed!”

The Cowboys drafted Golston with the 84th overall pick in 2021, bringing him in from Iowa.

Chauncey Golston's time with Micah Parsons and the Cowboys

Golston started 13 games for the Cowboys in 2024, filling in as several key edge rushers dealt with injuries. With more playing time, he emerged as one of the team's top defenders, recording 56 total tackles and finishing second on the team with 5.5 sacks. He also contributed five tackles for loss and an interception.

When Golston arrived in Dallas in 2021, the Cowboys used him at both defensive end and defensive tackle. His breakout 2024 season, however, made it clear that edge rusher is his best fit in the NFL.

Last season, the Cowboys' edge rusher depth thinned as key players like Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. moved on. That trend will continue in 2025, with Golston looking to build on his strong contract-year performance.

Micah Parson's frustration on the Cowboys

At the moment, Parsons' edge-rushing group appears to be led by Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland. Williams is returning from a season-ending injury that sidelined him for all of 2024 and has yet to have a true breakout season. Meanwhile, the team is counting on Kneeland to make a significant leap in his second year.

The Cowboys' defensive concerns keep piling up. With Jourdan Lewis gone, the secondary now has a gap at nickel, and Trevon Diggs' status for Week 1 remains up in the air. At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown may not be available to start the season, while free agent Eric Kendricks seems unlikely to return. On the defensive line, DeMarcus Lawrence could join Golston as another key departure in free agency, further weakening the unit.

Dallas' inactivity in free agency has left their fans frustrated. Their only addition so far has been running back Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal. Beyond that, they have focused on retaining players, re-signing Osa Odighizuwa, Marquese Bell, long snapper Trent Sieg, and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.