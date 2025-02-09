The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas finished the regular season 7-10 and missed the playoffs after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. Now the Cowboys must transition into offseason mode and try to add talent to the roster. It seems they'll may have an easy time re-signing one of their best players.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons interviewed Packers QB Jordan Love on a recent live episode of The Edge with Micah Parsons. During that interview, Love seized on an opportunity to shoot his shot.

Parsons asked Love if there were any players around the NFL that Love would like to pitch coming to Green Bay. Love replied that he wanted to recruit Parsons himself to the Packers.

Love even asked Parsons “what would you take be on coming to Green Bay?” Parsons' answer is sure to excite Cowboys fans.

“Alright listen, I'm in one of them Druski 360 deals,” Parsons replied. “I'm a for-lifer. I can't go nowhere.”

This is exactly what Cowboys fans want to hear.

Parsons is playing on a $24 million fifth-year option for the 2025 season. This means that Parsons and the Cowboys are due to have contract negotiations that should keep him in Dallas for a long time.

Cowboys fans have to be pleased that Parsons really wants to stay in Dallas. That willingness should make contract negotiations somewhat easier and keep it from dragging on for months and months.

Cowboys rumored to have had ‘internal discussion' about trading Micah Parsons

Parsons is unquestionably loyal to the Dallas Cowboys. One recent NFL rumor suggests that the Cowboys may not be as loyal as Parsons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport emptied their notebooks ahead of Super Bowl 59 in a recent article. One of the tidbits in that article center around Dallas and their internal discussions surrounding Parsons.

“While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Simply having internal discussions does not guarantee that Parsons will be traded.

Parsons is likely to reset the market when he signs his next contract, wherever that may be. This is important to remember for multiple reasons. Not only is it the rationale to have internal discussions about trading Parsons, it is also a huge factor to any possible trade negotiations.

Dallas would likely not receive as big of a haul as they would have a few seasons ago for Parsons. The reason is that new team would have to pay Parsons a monster contract.

Hopefully Parsons and the Cowboys can agree to an extension sometime this offseason.