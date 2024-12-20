It’s pretty simple. If the Dallas Cowboys win the final three games of the regular season and the Washington Commanders lose their last three games and the Seahawks, Falcons, Cardinals and 49ers all finish with less than nine wins, then Dallas will make the playoffs. While that might seem a touch unrealistic, the Cowboys are all in because they’re not tankers. They’re going to eat all the Ws as if they were tasty little critters.

Micah Parsons has decided he wants to spend his entire career with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. And he’s hoping to make a long-term extension happen sooner rather than later.

Parsons would like to get his deal done prior to the start of free agency, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “I'm going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency… I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps so… we can attack the offseason,” Parsons explained.

The fourth-year linebacker has already told Dallas that he’s willing to take a pay cut so the team can use the extra cash to bring players back and sign free agents. Parsons would rather make a bit less money if it means playing on a better team.

Of course, any deal would actually be a raise as the Cowboys picked up the defender’s fifth-year option for 2025, which would pay him $21.4 million. On the other hand, an extension before year five is a foregone conclusion so the Cowboys will save some money working out a long-term contract with Parsons this offseason. And the team will have even more cash freed up as he's not insisting on becoming the highest paid defender in football.

How quickly can the Cowboys get a deal done with Micah Parsons?

It sounds like a good deal for Dallas but it only makes sense if the Cowboys want Parsons. And according to Jerry Jones, they absolutely do. Jones has repeatedly shot down trade rumors surrounding the All-Pro. Stephen Jones is in full agreement with Jerry (shocking).

However, Stephen, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and CEO, has also said it will be a quiet offseason as the team is strapped for cash. And he made that statement after Parsons went public with his offer to take less money. Perhaps it’s just a negotiating tactic but a quiet offseason seems to be the exact opposite of what Parsons wants out of the team.

In addition to Parsons, the Cowboys must make a decision on Mike McCarthy. The veteran coach is in the final year of his five-year contract with Dallas. Jones doubled down on not firing McCarthy this season but that’s not the same as bringing him back for another five years.

Dallas will host the 8-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Week 16. It will be the first of three must-win & wish games to close out the year. If the Cowboys lose, they can get a jump on those quiet offseason plans.