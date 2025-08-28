The Dallas Cowboys will always be in the headlines as long as Jerry Jones is running the show. Since the summer started, Jones and superstar defender Micah Parsons have been going back and forth on trying to figure out a contract for the edge rusher. Parsons also requested a trade a few weeks back.

Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss what he believes Micah Parsons should have done earlier in the negotiation process. Irvin uses his experience and tries to break it down with numbers to Eisen.

“For me, I don’t care how you guys got to these numbers, I’m going to tell you send them on over,” Irvin explained. “If I’m Micah Parsons, I’m going to tell my agent, ‘You’re looking at these numbers.’ Because if we don’t sign the contract, then it's not a contract. But if you got some numbers on paper that you believe you could come to an agreement with, send those numbers because it smooths down my negotiation.”

“Say somehow you came up with $40 million a year, well we really want $43 million a year, and he’s saying he’s offering the most guaranteed money. And so say you want four year, and they’re offering five years. So now I got a $40 million offer for five years in front of me. My goal is to get the 43 for four. If I take the deal any kind, just send it, and we’ll start negotiating.”

“Never tell the man with the bag of money to shove it up yours, I don’t care what you guys send over.”

It appears that several teams have reached out to Jones and the Cowboys about a potential trade for Parsons. According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are willing to listen to offers for the first time. It may be only a matter of time until Parsons is playing for another franchise.

