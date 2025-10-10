The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been cooking the past two weeks, and it's due to the work of the running and passing game. Unfortunately, the Cowboys just lost a key piece to their running game for the season, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Cowboys RB Miles Sanders will miss the rest of the season with knee and ankle injuries, per Stephen Jones on 1053thefan. Rookie Jaydon Blue will serve as the backup to Javonte Williams,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders signed with the Cowboys during free agency on a one-year deal as he was expected to be a depth piece for the running back room. In four games this season, he averaged close to six yards per carry and rushed for one touchdown.

Sanders was with the Carolina Panthers for the past two seasons, where he had only three touchdowns. Last season, he missed six games as he was put on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

As of now, Blue will take most of the snaps behind Williams, and it seems as if Jerry Jones is excited about what the rookie can do.

“We’re so fired up about what Jaydon Blue can do for this offense,” Jones said. “He’s got rare explosiveness.”

The Cowboys were already dealing with an injury in the wide receiver room to CeeDee Lamb, but it seems like he could be close to making his return on the field. Despite the injuries, the offense has still been clicking, and Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career.

Last week against the New York Jets, Prescott was nearly flawless in any situation that their defense tried to put him in. The same could go for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers when they put up 40 points, but the game resulted in a tie.