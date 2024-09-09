The Dallas Cowboys started the 2024 season with a bang. Dallas beat up Cleveland 33-17 to get a win in Week 1 immediately after extending QB Dak Prescott. This summer's turmoil is, so far, looking great for the Cowboys.

Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a monster four-year, $240 million contract extension just before the game. Prescott was with Ezekiel Elliott and his physical therapist Luke Miller when he got the good news from his agent Todd France.

“A little emotional call,” Prescott said.

The contract features $231 million guaranteed and makes Prescott the best paid player in the NFL. Prescott's goal isn't to get paid though, he is motivated by winning a Super Bowl for Dallas.

“It's my only motivation,” Prescott said after the game, per ESPN. “Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That's my motivation. Right now it's about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time. That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It's about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounds aligned with Prescott on their goals for the team.

“This was the thing to do for what we're here for — and that is to win a championship,” Jones said, referring to extending Dak. “I know our fans know that. I'm surprised that anyone would think that anything short of — they might disagree with the decision — but anything short of a commitment is just not the case with me. I gave everything I ever had or hoped to have to get a chance to be a part of the Cowboys. And it's beyond my fondest dreams where we stand today.”

Recapping the Cowboys' dominant victory over the Browns in Week 1

The Cowboys thrashed the Browns 33-17 in a statement win for Dallas.

Dallas thrashed Cleveland in front of their home fans, who did not have much to cheer about after tailgating.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense did not give Cleveland a chance in this game. Dallas racked up six sacks and two interceptions in the winning effort.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey was in rare form, nailing field goals from 57, 50, 46, and 40 yards for the Cowboys. Aubrey may not have won the game on a clutch kick, but he showed off that he may be the best in the league.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was in good spirits after the win. He talked about keeping the team focused despite this summer's distractions.

“We have a little bit of experience with distractions, so we dealt with it,” McCarthy said with a laugh. “The timing was different, but he handled it well. We made sure to congratulate him on the development because this is something you have to celebrate. But as soon as we got done, he was locked in.”

Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against a Saints squad that put up 47 points in Week 1.