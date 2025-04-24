The Dallas Cowboys are bound to draw cheers or fierce social media criticism Thursday. The 2025 NFL Draft will bring intense scrutiny for who Jerry Jones drafts 12th overall.

Or Jones and company can get bold and trade up. Or stay where they are. Regardless, this '25 class is going to be remembered as the one that sparked the Brian Schottenheimer era. The incoming head coach is already dealing with a restless fanbase craving for a Super Bowl run. Those same fans have grown weary of Jones and his past draft day decisions.

Will this class be a predictable one for Jones and Dallas? Or are we in for a number of surprises?

Here are three last minute predictions of how the Cowboys' 2025 draft class will shake out.

This Heisman Trophy finalist won't land with Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty sparked intrigue for Cowboys fans off his pre-draft meeting with Jones. The Frisco, Texas native openly shared in the past his desire to play for Dallas.

Jeanty instantly reignites a dismal running game if he lands at No. 12. We're predicting he won't, though.

Jeanty is a popular choice for the Las Vegas Raiders at the sixth pick. Raiders general manager John Spytek even hinted at a Jeanty selection. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars could take Jeanty right in front of Vegas.

Doubtful Jones will work the phones and see if Dallas can trade up. They stay neutral at 12 to land this selection.

Luther Burden III arrives to Cowboys

Dallas needs to ignite the air attack too. Dak Prescott can't rely solely on CeeDee Lamb. The All-Pro wide receiver is likely tired of shouldering the aerial load too.

Tetairoa McMillan looks appealing at 12. But the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Arizona star still looks like a top 10 talent — with the New Orleans Saints a potential destination. Even the fastest wideout Matthew Golden of Texas goes before selection No. 12, ruining an in-state option for Dallas. Missouri's Luther Burden III enters the picture next as WR3 for this rookie class.

Burden lacks McMillan's astonishing frame and red zone dominance. He's a field stretcher, though, capable of blowing the top off defenses. The 6-foot, 206-pound WR is more of a burner with his 4.41 speed in the 40-yard dash. His quick feet allows him to separate from cornerbacks with lots of cushion to catch the ball.

Burden brings this long-awaited element to Dallas: Run-after-catch explosion. He's one of the top YAC (yards after catch) playmakers for this class. He's a prime complimentary piece to Lamb.

Dallas gets RB help, but in Day 3

Cowboys fans hoping for a new running back shouldn't fret about Jeanty not coming.

The next most productive college football RB is available for the taking on Saturday. Jones and Schottenheimer nab Cameron Skattebo of Arizona State.

The Sun Devils star is near similar to Jeanty with his 5-foot-9, compact frame. But he leaves destruction in the front seven of a defense after the handoff. Skattebo is even described as a “carnage creator” by draft expert Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Simply because of his rugged rushing ability that leaves a trail of broken tackles.

Schottenheimer needs a downhill back. He was in St. Louis during the era of Steven Jackson for the Rams. Skattebo lacks breakaway speed and brings ball security concerns. But Skattebo is the closest violent back to Jeanty — and a bargain in the fifth round. Jones can even attempt to trade into the fourth round (Dallas doesn't hold a selection that round) to grab him.