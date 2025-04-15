The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After a miserable season, they are looking for any way to improve their team on both sides of the ball. Many experts say that the depth of this draft is more impressive than the upper-echelon talent. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 The FAN in Dallas that a trade down in the NFL Draft is not off the table.

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @OThankKevin and @inthemageors: "I don't necessarily see us moving up, based on the way the board is coming together. But could see a situation where we move down." Listen to the entire discussion: https://t.co/863mtcujwQ pic.twitter.com/JaNprERVKe — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think there is some depth in this draft, and I think if you were going to say it's not real top-heavy in terms of top of the draft being inordinately strong…I do think this draft, you can get really good football players through the first half and into the second half of the draft. We feel really good about where we're sitting and think we can get a really good football player.”

“I don't really see us moving up based on the way the board is coming together. But could see a situation where we move down. But you always look at that pick, we've had good things happen to us just outside the top ten with guys like Andre Ware, Micah Parsons, and Zach Martin. Hall-of-Fame-type players who just fall to you, and you pick them.”

The Cowboys have holes to plug in the NFL Draft

After a brutal season in Arlington, the Cowboys have things to fix in the NFL Draft. They already made some moves in free agency, most notably bringing in Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, both running backs. But they have been connected to two Ohio State running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Treyveon Henderson, ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes won the National Championship this year, partly thanks to their excellent running game. The last time they did that was in 2015, with Ezekiel Elliott carrying the rock. Elliott was drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in the draft and had an excellent rookie season. Repeating history is dangerous in the NFL Draft, but Judkins and Henderson are both great options.

The Cowboys would not have to spend the 12th overall pick on either Judkins or Henderson. If those are their targets in the first round, the trade down would be possible. But trades need two sides, so someone would have to trade up. If the Cowboys get an elite talent falling, like Mason Graham or Tetairoa McMillian, they could stay at 12th overall.