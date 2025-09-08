The Dallas Cowboys nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia, but a 24-20 defeat left owner Jerry Jones lamenting what might have been. After the loss, Jones admitted it made him ”sick” that head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't get rewarded with a win in his debut.

Dak Prescott echoed the sentiment, praising his new coach's preparation and play-calling despite the heartbreaking finish. The Cowboys' offense started hot with 20 first-half points but fizzled late, while the defense couldn't quite hold the line.

While Jerry voiced his frustration, his brother Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president, struck a more pragmatic tone when asked about contract talks during the season. According to 105.3 The FAN, Stephen made it clear the team is open to in-season negotiations if the timing is right.

”We don’t have any hard and final deadlines on contracts. If we did a contract eight games into the season, so be it,” Jones said. “I love the thought process of most of our draft picks keeping their mind on the field, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a guy like Tyler Smith done during the season. We’re all about keeping our great players and building something special.”

The message shows that even amid on-field disappointment, the Dallas Cowboys are focused on securing their young talent. With guard Tyler Smith entering a pivotal year, his extension could set the tone for how the Cowboys handle negotiations moving forward.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to CeeDee Lamb, who had three costly drops in the opener for the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb still logged 110 yards on seven catches, but fans and analysts noted the miscues might have swung the outcome. Determined to bounce back, Lamb reportedly hit the Jugs machine immediately after the loss, intent on regaining his reputation as one of the league's most reliable wide receivers.

His response will be crucial with Dallas entering a grueling stretch of games. The Cowboys return to action on Sunday, September 14, against the Giants, looking to even the series and avoid further trouble down the road.