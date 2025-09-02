After months of tension, the Dallas Cowboys finally resolved their Micah Parsons conundrum by trading the star edge-rusher to the Green Bay Packers. Although Parsons is no longer in Dallas, a few lingering side effects from the situation still remain.

As these situations tend to do, Parsons' negativity towards the organization reportedly began to bother his former Cowboys teammates, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Don Van Natta Jr. Although many understood the situation he was in, Parsons' clearly careless attitude began to take a toll.

“[Micah Parsons] continued to participate in walk-throughs and meetings but also exhibited strange behavior including not wearing a practice jersey, or on another day wearing it around his neck, and coming to practice without shoes,” Fowler and Van Natta wrote. “Before the team's preseason finale against the Falcons, Parsons ate nachos as he walked to the locker room, and most memorably lay on a medical table during the game and appeared to close his eyes. The image went viral… Parsons' behavior during camp rubbed many in the building, including in the locker room, the wrong way, with one team source saying his energy was ‘deflating.'”

The insiders also noted that Parsons “wasn't the most diligent in the weight room,” and many teammates had issues with his podcast, ‘The Edge with Micah Parsons.' As a result, many seemed to be hoping for a trade instead of an extension.

Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks
Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
On paper, any team would love to add a player like Parsons, but only nine teams had the means to do so. The Packers ultimately won the sweepstakes, sending defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks to Dallas to secure the deal.

The trade did not send Parsons to a Super Bowl contender, but it provided him with the financial security he desired. It also allows him to line up across from Rashan Gary and play with another elite edge-rusher for the first time in his career.

The trade not only shook up the NFL landscape but also had a significant impact on betting trends. The Packers' odds of winning Super Bowl LX skyrocketed, while the Cowboys' subsequently lowered.

Both teams feel like they won the trade and will get a chance to prove as much early in the season. The Cowboys and Packers meet at AT&T Stadium in Week 4, where Parsons will get his first chance to see how his old fans feel about the situation.

