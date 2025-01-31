When Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, not many fans were pleased. The move drew the ire of critics, with few harsher on the hire than Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Despite being an NBA star, Green co-hosts a weekly Instagram-based NFL podcast with Jordan Schultz. Green accused Jones of not wanting to win, claiming that most professional sports owners do not actually want to win a championship.

“I don't think people realize how often and how normal it is that owners don't want to win,” Green said on the “Why is Draymond Green talking about football with Jordan Schultz” podcast. “Every owner don't want to win a Super Bowl… Everybody says they want to win, but like, you're not willing to — there's not many owners who are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Schultz generally agreed with Green, particularly that Jones is not an owner desperate to win. The two hosts concurred that, on average, only three to eight owners per year are actually seeking a ring.

If Jones disagrees, his track record would not help his case. Since taking over as the Cowboys' owner and general manager, Dallas has won three Super Bowls in his first seven years but has not advanced past the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Draymond Green's NBA, NFL analyst career

As much as fans scorned Jones promoting Schottenheimer, an equal amount of voices shot back at Green for dishing the take. Many fans have still not gotten used to Green, one of the NBA's most controversial personalities, having a voice in the NFL media space.

However, even though he has yet to retire from professional basketball, Green is already setting the groundwork for a successful post-playing analytical career. The 34-year-old frequently appears on “Inside the NBA” and hosts the weekly “Draymond Green Show” through his own channels. He works those gigs on top of the NFL podcast with Schultz. To orchestrate the podcast, Green signed a deal with NFL Network ahead of the 2024 season.

With the amount of work Green set up for himself outside of basketball, a retirement appears imminent. He admitted that he had plans to retire during the 2024 offseason before NBA commissioner Adam Silver convinced him otherwise.

However, Green also acknowledged that his initial retirement statement was made out of frustration, as he was dealing with an indefinite suspension at the time. He ended up missing 16 games after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, 2023.