The Dallas Cowboys have their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott, but they're going to need to find him another backup. Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, and that means the Cowboys will have to fill his void. There are a few options for them to do that, and there have been talks that they could be interested in Joe Milton, according to Bryan Broaddus.

“Just hearing some whispers from various people that they're going to maybe dip their toe in the pool here and see what they get,” Broaddus said. “Talking to people around the league, it sounds like New England really doesn't want to trade Milton. But if they do trade Milton, it would probably be for a fifth round pick. And that's probably where Dallas is kind of thinking right now as far as do they want to move one of the multiple picks they have this year or could you maybe think about giving a 2026 pick.”

Milton had an impressive game against the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the regular season, and that might just be enough for the Cowboys to pull the trigger on a trade.

What does the trade market look like for Joe Milton?

With trade talks swirling around about Milton, some think that it would be a surprise if he'd get traded for a top pick, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I’d be pretty stunned if any team gave up a top-100 selection for him,” Breer said. “Sure, he looked good in the Patriots’ Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills’ backups. But that alone isn’t going to supersede the six years of evidence from college that put him in the sixth round last year. He wasn’t the answer for either Michigan or Tennessee, winning and then losing the starting job for the Wolverines in 2020, then having to wait until ’23 to start for the Volunteers. Both programs, for what it’s worth, surged after his departure.”

If the Patriots do decide to trade Milton, they want to send him to a team where he would still be able to develop. If that's the case, the Cowboys might not be the best option, especially since they're committed to Prescott for a long time. That's not to say that he can't learn from Prescott, but any change of him starting soon would be impossible, unless Prescott gets injured.