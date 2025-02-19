The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason as for the future direction of their franchise. Owner Jerry Jones has already made several big moves, including moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Brian Schottenheimer to the same position.

Last offseason for the Cowboys was marred by contract negotiations and holdouts, particularly revolving around wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. Now, all of the attention is on defensive star Micah Parsons, who can be extended at any time.

Recently, NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN broke down the Cowboys' options regarding a Parsons extension.

“The Cowboys absolutely have the ability to extend Parsons whenever they want. There's no salary cap reason they can't do this. Parsons is heading into his fifth-year option season, which means his salary and cap number for 2025 are both $24.007 million,” reported Graziano. “An extension — which will likely come with a massive signing bonus and drop his 2025 salary to the veteran minimum — will actually create a ton of cap room for Dallas, which is going to have to restructure the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb contracts for cap space whether they get a Parsons deal done or not.”

Graziano also noted that Parsons “might end up being the highest-paid defensive player in the league.”

A big decision for the Cowboys

In theory, the decision to keep Micah Parsons around on a contract that might make him the highest-paid defensive player in football would be a no-brainer for the Cowboys considering that Micah Parsons is arguably, well, the best defensive player in football.

However, Jerry Jones and company have garnered a well-earned reputation for dragging these sorts of things out longer than they have to go, which at times has alienated both players and the fanbase and was possibly a culprit for the Cowboys' slow start in 2024. Cowboys fans certainly don't want to see a similar saga play out with Parsons and his own contract extension talks.

In any case, the Cowboys will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in April from Green Bay.