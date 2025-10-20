Like every other NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys can’t afford a quarterback injury. And they need to keep guys like Kenny Clark healthy. But here is why the Cowboys are Super Bowl material despite their defense.

Yes, they still rank in the dreaded No. 32 spot for yards allowed per game (401.6). They’re last against the pass and No. 30 versus the run, and they have given up 29.4 points per game to slot them at No. 30.

However, their offense will keep them in every game they play, regardless of the opponent.

Cowboys have unstoppable offense

This offense is good, and it could get even better as the season goes along. Certainly, the players believe that, according to ESPN.

“Who knows what we can accomplish?” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Like, the sky is the limit.”

The Cowboys were nearly at full strength, but should get even better with the impending return of center Cooper Beebe. The buzz is everywhere as the Cowboys have averaged 31.8 points per game, second only to the Colts.

CeeDee Lamb said the offense is a beast.

“This is the best one I've been on, and I've been on some great ones,” Lamb said. “The way we move around, the pieces and these players and everybody knows where we're going. We can line up fast. It's tough.”

Prescott said it’s not only a good offense, but a fun one.

“Not to knock any other group that I've been a part of, but the chemistry, the camaraderie, the trash talking, the emotions and passions of this unit, it's there as much as I've ever seen it,” Prescott said. “Sure, we've got some youth that's probably a big part of it. But we've got guys who just work their tails off every day, and I say it all the time — confidence is earned.

“Like, you don't just wake up and say, ‘Yeah, I know, I can do this.' No, no, you gotta go do that. Prove it to yourself, and then you feel good about talking about it and walking the walk.”

So how can the Cowboys get to the playoffs?

The win over the Commanders was an important step. Let’s look at their upcoming schedule.

The Broncos are up next. This is a team that just got ripped for 32 points by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart of the Giants. If Dart can do that, what can Dak do?

Standing at 3-3-1, the Cowboys can get to 6-3-1 if they beat the Broncos. That’s because the next two games are walks in the park. The Cowboys play the Cardinals at home and the Raiders on the road. Those are locked-in wins against poor football teams.

The problem comes with the following three weeks. The Cowboys play host to the Eagles, Chiefs, and then visit the Lions. But the Cowboys don’t have to sweep that stretch. They could even go 1-2 and still be in good shape at 7-5-1, if they beat the Broncos.

That’s because they close with the Vikings, Chargers, Commanders, and Giants. So circling back to the Broncos game, let’s say the Cowboys fall short there. They’re still looking at 10-6-1, which would still likely be good enough to reach the postseason.

The defense showed signs against Commanders

DaRon Bland’s pick-six could have been a watershed moment. If the Cowboys start making just a play or two a game on defense, they’re going to win football games. The players saw it, and it reminded one of them of Thanksgiving Day two years ago, according to ESPN.

“Oh man, it was awesome,” defensive captain Osa Odighizuwa said. “Same team. At home. Kinda like a little flashback, and you know that's what he's capable of. So it's cool to get a pick-six again.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it mattered.

“The interception by DaRon was a really powerful moment for our football team,” said Schottenheimer, who spent more time in the defensive meetings last week. “You know how much time and effort we've put into talking about ‘All about the ball' and winning the turnover battle. That was really cool to see. We've been talking about it in terms of trying to manifest it to happen. It was kind of a stamp [on the game] for all the things the guys have done and gone through.”

There's a lot of work to do. And the Cowboys will have to continue running the ball effectively. Plus, with limited running back depth, they must keep Javonte Williams healthy. But at this point, it's doable.