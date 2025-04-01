The Denver Broncos scored a free-agency hit with Dre Greenlaw, but do they still need to shape the roster with more moves? Moving forward, here is a seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

After a 10-7 season that netted a playoff berth, the Broncos want to take the next step and become a true Super Bowl contender. That means they must make the most of their early picks in the draft. They sit in the No. 20 spot in the first round. Also, they have needs at running back, wide receiver, center, and the interior of the defensive line.

Here’s what the simulator spit out for them.

Broncos get T Josh Simmons in Round 1

OK. Here we go. Epic fail for the simulator once again. The Broncos have four needs. Picking the Ohio State standout addressed none of them. It’s not a good pick.

However, Simmons is a good player, according to nfl.com. He projects as a plus starter.

“An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, so his recovery and timetable for return will need to be vetted. He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed.

“(Simmons is) more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes. Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games. He can still be susceptible to twists and counters in pass pro, so he might need a year to continue honing his craft in that area before he is ready to take on NFL pocket hunters.”

The Broncos had two shots at a much better pick. They could have taken wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Mississippi.

A free safety comes off the board in Round 2

It’s beginning to look like the simulator doesn’t care about the Broncos’ needs. Let’s just draft willy-nilly and pick the highest player on the board! Weeeeee!

Safety Xavier Watts of Notre Dame is another potential plus starter.

“Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments,” Zierlein wrote. “Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. He lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro.

“His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.”

The best pick here would have been Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, or Miami wideout Xavier Restrepo. The epic fails continue.

Broncos finally land a WR in Round 3

Good luck with the second-best wide receiver coming out of Iowa State. Jaylin Noel won’t be in the same neighborhood as Higgins, Restrepo, or Egbuka.

“Noel’s primarily a slot receiver but has enough size and speed to kick outside in a pinch,” Zierlein wrote. “His routes can be a little unfocused but that’s correctable with coaching. What can’t be coached is his consistent play speed. He can accelerate and separate from turns and stems and tends to uncover on cross-country routes.

“The catch focus can be inconsistent, but he is willing to mix it up in the middle of the field and is a natural after the ball is in his hands. Noel’s upside and punt/kick return value could make him a Day 2 pick with the potential to develop into a starter.”

The Broncos had little choice with getting a wide receiver here. But it meant they had to pass on defensive lineman Vernon Broughton of Texas.

RB Jaydon Blue of Texas goes in Round 4

Another neglected skill position finally gets a look with Blue. It makes a little more sense to wait for a running back because the draft is deep with them. And the ultra-fast Blue could eventually become a starter.

“Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles.

“Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.”

Round 6 nets three picks for Broncos

Another running back got the nod with Jordan James of Oregon. And the running back run continued with Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma State. The Broncos wrapped up with defensive lineman Zeek Biggers of Georgia Tech.

Overall, the Broncos didn’t address the center position or the defensive line. Those are huge whiffs that would haunt the team throughout the 2025 season. Grade: D-minus.