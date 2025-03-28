The Denver Broncos have taken an aggressive approach to reshaping their roster. They have made impactful free-agent acquisitions to strengthen their defense and add dynamic playmakers across the board. After years of inconsistency, they are finally closing in on their AFC West rivals. However, one crucial move remains to elevate them from a competitive team to a true powerhouse. To fully maximize their offseason gains, Denver should prioritize trading for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

A Strong Free Agency Period

The Broncos have delivered a standout performance in free agency this offseason. Unlike teams scrambling to replace departing stars, Denver entered the market with a relatively stable core. This allowed them to focus on strategic improvements rather than damage control.

Their most significant internal move was securing defensive tackle DJ Jones before he could even test free agency. Re-signing one of the league’s premier run-stuffing interior linemen ensured continuity in the trenches. Howeverk, the Broncos didn’t stop there. They doubled down on defensive toughness by adding linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. They should inject even more versatility into an already strong unit.

Beyond reinforcing their defense, Denver added depth to their offense with tight end Evan Engram. His arrival gives the team a dynamic pass-catching threat at the position. That's an element they have lacked in recent years. Given their thorough approach to roster building and smart financial maneuvering, the Broncos have received widespread praise for their offseason strategy.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Denver Broncos must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

A Unique Opportunity

One of the Broncos’ key concerns heading into the offseason was the lack of a true impact player at tight end. They addressed this by signing Engram in free agency, seemingly solidifying the position. However, Denver may still be looking to add another dynamic weapon.

Teams with multiple high-caliber tight ends have demonstrated the effectiveness of two-tight end formations. The Ravens have thrived using Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Meanwhile, the Patriots once found great success pairing Rob Gronkowski with Martellus Bennett.

With head coach Sean Payton, rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and Engram already in place, incorporating a two-tight end approach could add a new dimension to Denver’s offense.

The Ideal Trade

If the Broncos are serious about maximizing their offensive firepower and making a deep playoff run, acquiring David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns is a move that makes perfect sense. Njoku is a proven playmaker with elite athleticis. He would be an excellent complement to Denver’s newly retooled offense. Sure, Engram excels with speed and versatility. However, Njoku would provide the size, strength, and red-zone presence that the Broncos need.

Despite being limited to just 11 games last season due to injury, Njoku still managed to haul in 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns. He is a dangerous receiving threat and a knack for breaking tackles. His large catch radius and contested-catch ability would give Nix a reliable red-zone target. Meanwhile, his blocking skills would add value to Denver’s offensive schemes.

Pairing Engram and Njoku would create a serious challenge for opposing defenses. Yes, many teams deploy two-tight end sets primarily to enhance their run game. That said, Engram and Njoku are both legitimate receiving threats. This makes Denver’s offensive play-calling significantly more unpredictable.

Adding another top-tier tight end could make the Broncos a more physical team while simultaneously unlocking new options in both the passing and rushing attacks. Given Payton’s reputation for offensive creativity, he could find countless ways to exploit the mismatch potential of an Engram-Njoku tandem.

What Would It Take?

Denver would need to present an appealing offer, likely centered around draft capital. Given Njoku’s age and injury history, a package including a third- or fourth-round pick along with a late-round selection could be a reasonable price. If Cleveland prefers a player in return, the Broncos have several tradeable assets. These include quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Audric Estime, or defensive end Jordan Jackson.

Stidham, in particular, could be of interest to the Browns. Remember that Cleveland faces uncertainty at the quarterback position. He has shown flashes of potential in limited playing time and could provide a viable insurance policy for Cleveland.

Final Thoughts

The Denver Broncos have already made significant strides in strengthening their roster through free agency, particularly on defense. However, to truly elevate their offense and position themselves as a legitimate contender in the AFC, trading for David Njoku should be their next move. Pairing Njoku with Engram would give quarterback Bo Nix two versatile, dynamic tight ends who could stretch defenses and create matchup nightmares. With Sean Payton’s offensive creativity and Denver’s newfound toughness, this trade could be the final piece needed to turn the Broncos into a serious playoff threat in 2025.