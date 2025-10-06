The Denver Broncos looked like they were dead in the water entering the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But quarterback Bo Nix refused to accept their fate and led the Broncos on a furious rally to beat the defending champions, 21-17, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Denver outscored Philadelphia, 18-0, in the final period, with Nix leading the team to three scoring drives and their defense holding down the fort.

The Broncos improved to 3-2, while the Eagles tasted their first defeat in five outings.

The 25-year-old Nix went 24-of-39 for 242 yards and a touchdown. To give him an extra target, Denver is set to sign wide receiver Samori Toure via free agency, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent wide receiver Samori Toure is signing with the Broncos, per source. pic.twitter.com/2sN36iwacP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season, the 27-year-old Toure was on the practice squad of the Chicago Bears. He was waived in August. Prior to that, he played two seasons for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2022. He collected 13 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown in Green Bay.

Article Continues Below

Toure, who played at Nebraska in college, will have to fight his way up the depth chart as he will be behind pass-catchers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield Sr.

Meanwhile, with the Broncos' stunning upset of the Eagles, coach Sean Payton tallied his 173rd career win in the regular season, passing his mentor, the legendary Bill Parcells, in the all-time list.

“You're not going to forget these moments. Ultimately, that's what you do it for. Making memories,” said the 61-year-old Payton in a report from the Associated Press.

The Eagles had a chance to steal the game, but the Broncos stopped quarterback Jalen Hurts' pass in the final possession, sending the entire stadium into despair.

Toure could make his first appearance for Denver on Sunday in London against the New York Jets.