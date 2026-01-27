The Denver Broncos came up short in a heartbreaking AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Denver’s defense held New England to 10 points. But the offense, led by backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, could only muster one touchdown.

Evan Engram was a non factor in the 10-7 loss. The veteran tight end caught two passes for 19 yards, giving him three receptions for 26 scoreless yards across the Broncos’ two playoff games. It capped an uneventful season for the two-time Pro Bowler. And Engram spoke about his role with the team being different than he envisioned when signing with Denver.

“I mean, a lot of the stuff that was different was out of my control. I can only do the most with the opportunities I get. There were times when I had opportunities, there were times when they were a little slim. But, yeah, I think that’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned is, always stay in the moment. Being ready for when my number is called,” Engram said, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans.

Evan Engram overlooked in Broncos offense

Engram signed with the Broncos after a conversation with Sean Payton led him to believe the team planned to use him as a vertical threat. However, he finished the season with 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. Those numbers just barely topped his 47/365/1 line in nine games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

Engram was surprisingly released by the Jaguars last offseason. While his 2024 campaign was cut short by injuries, he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four scores the previous season, earning his second career Pro Bowl nod.

“I just feel like I made a lot of big plays this year that put us in great spots and helped the team or whatever. So, yeah there were some tough moments in there,” Engram acknowledged. “Every week I wanted to contribute to the team. But a lot of that stuff is out of my control and I kinda had to stop trying to figure out what that was and just focus on what I was asked to do.”

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos last spring. In 2025, he took a back seat to Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin during the regular season. And Marvin Mims emerged as a primary target during the playoffs.