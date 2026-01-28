Following a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Denver Broncos are wasting no time reshaping their staff for 2026. Despite finishing with a 14-3 record and securing the AFC's top seed, the offense's inconsistency proved fatal. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the organization has fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

A longtime associate of head coach Sean Payton from their days in New Orleans, Lombardi spent three seasons in Denver. While Payton calls the plays, the offense struggles in the playoffs, with backup Jarrett Stidham seemingly necessitating a change in leadership.

Speaking to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, Lombardi was candid about the dynamics leading to his exit. “He was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made, and I guess he decided one of those was me.”

Lombardi also told Tomasson that ”Sean decided to move on” and that it wasn't a surprise.

”I don’t think it’s ever a surprise you could tell he was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made, and I guess he decided one of those was me. I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves.”

In a separate statement to Tomasson, Lombardi rejected the narrative that he was taking the fall for the loss. He questioned the need for a scapegoat, pointing out that the team reached the AFC Championship and had a successful season.

Article Continues Below

“We made it to the AFC Championship. I don’t know why there needs to be a scapegoat, so I’m not sure what I’m being scapegoated for I thought it was a good season. So no, I didn’t feel like that (Payton) just wanted to go in another direction.”

The decision may also be a strategic move to retain rising talent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the firing is related to keeping quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who is currently interviewing for the head coaching job with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Webb is credited with helping develop Bo Nix, and Rapoport suggests that opening the coordinator role allows Denver to incentivize Webb to stay.

So, the Broncos team must follow hiring protocols, and this move signals a desire to solidify a succession plan for whenever Payton eventually retires.