After an excellent rookie season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is still finding his footing during his second season. In Week 4, Nix had his best game of the season, leading his team to a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ahead of the Broncos' Week 5 tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Sean Payton revealed one of the things that makes his young QB special.

“He likes tempo, tempo to the line. Certainly, last week I think we had two or three third-down conversions with tempo,” Payton said via DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens. “He’s at the line with 26 seconds now instead of breaking the huddle with eight.”

Getting to the line quickly is a sign that Nix is getting more comfortable with the pro game. As a 24-year-old rookie last season, the QB exceeded expectations, leading his team to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. However, as many signal-callers have found over the years, the next season becomes much more difficult once teams and defensive coordinators have more film.

Article Continues Below

That's why Nix's season got off to a shaky start in 2025. The team squeaked by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but Nix only had 176 passing yards in that game. Consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers followed before Nix and company were able to write the ship against Cincinnati.

Nix and the Broncos will face their biggest test yet in Week 5 with the defending champion Eagles on the docket. Payton's QB will have to use that pace to great effect on Sunday as he takes on an incredibly talented and experienced Philadelphia defense.

If the Broncos can win this game, or at least keep it close with a chance to win in the end, maybe they are the contenders that lots of pundits predicted in the preseason. However, if they lose convincingly to a good team again, there may be trouble in Denver that no amount of rushing to the line can help.