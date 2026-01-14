The Denver Broncos saw their AFC Divisional Round preparation take a lighter turn this week as head coach Sean Payton delivered a playful jab during his latest press conference. While the exchange drew laughs, it also provided clarity on a key defensive question as the No. 1 seed readies itself for a huge postseason matchup.

The Broncos are preparing to host the Buffalo Bills with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line. With defensive health a major storyline, a reporter asked Payton about linebacker Dre Greenlaw and his ability to attack downhill against the run. The phrasing of the question prompted an immediate and memorable response.

A video clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov captured Payton’s reaction, which quickly circulated among fans.

“You want him to attack downhill? Like, what do you know about attacking downhill in the run game? You don’t know.”

#Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about having LB Dre Greenlaw back and his ability to attack downhill in the running game.… Sean Payton: "You want him to attack downhill? Like, what do you know about attacking downhill in the run game? You don't know." (🎥 @Broncos) https://t.co/Zx4AjdxpFq pic.twitter.com/Ag6RPxrMqc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2026

The comment was delivered with humor rather than hostility and reflected Payton’s long-standing tendency to challenge reporters when football terminology is used loosely. While the jab drew attention, the more important takeaway followed shortly after.

Greenlaw’s return status appears nearly certain. The veteran linebacker has returned to practice and is expected to play after missing the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, a development that provides a significant boost to the Broncos’ run defense ahead of a physical Bills offense.

The downhill style, instincts, and physical presence of Greenlaw are expected to play a major role vs. the Bills, who rely on both designed quarterback runs and interior rushing plays. Denver’s defensive staff views his presence as a stabilizing force on early downs and a tone-setter in high-leverage situations.

The Broncos vs. Bills playoff matchup carries added intensity following last season’s postseason meeting, with the team entering the divisional round confident, healthy, and composed under the leadership of the Broncos head coach.

As kickoff approaches, the exchange became more than a viral moment, offering confirmation of Greenlaw’s availability and reinforcing a sense of control and readiness throughout the organization.