The Denver Broncos made a free-agent splash by getting Dre Greenlaw, but his injury is concerning. Also, the team might still have its eyes on a trade target before training camp rolls around. However, the team took chances in the 2025 NFL offseason and here is the Broncos’ riskiest move.

Regardless of the kudos the Broncos have received from the signing of Greenlaw, that move turned out to be their biggest gamble.

Greenlaw played a total of 34 snaps in the 2024 NFL season. Furthermore, he has only only full campaign under his belt. And that came in his rookie year in 2019.

Broncos taking injury risk with LB Dre Greenlaw

OK, let’s get one thing clear. Greenlaw can be a force when he’s healthy. In 2022 and 2023 he racked up 127 and 120 tackles, respectively, for the 49ers. He also defended 10 passes over those two seasons.

There’s a lot to like about Greenlaw, according to nfl.com.

“Turning 28 this offseason, Greenlaw remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL,” Kevin Patra wrote. “His two-plus quarters played last year were some of the best any linebacker put on film. Question the injury? Sure. Question the film? Nope. If he's healthy next season, this is a smashing move for Vance Joseph's defense.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton dismissed the injury concerns recently, according to a post on X by DNVR Broncos.

“He’s doing well and will be a full participant in training camp,” Payton said. “All of that is going great.”

LB Dre Greenlaw wants to overcome injury history

However, the injury Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury in 2024. It does not have a guaranteed return to a player's previous form. Furthermore, a quad injury in April raised concerns about his 2025 season.

Initial reports suggested a torn quad, which could have cost him a significant portion of the 2025 season. But it turned out to be a strain, according to denvergazette.com.

“The source said no surgery is planned for Greenlaw, it is ‘rehab only' for his injury,” Chris Tomasson wrote. “And that he is expected without question to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. The Broncos knew about it going into the draft, and they did not select an inside linebacker.”

Payton expressed happiness about getting Greenlaw and another former 49ers standout, Talanoa Hufanga, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I would say we felt good coming out of it,” Payton said on Monday. “We felt like our team got better from a football makeup standpoint, and toughness. And we’ll continue to use that momentum as we get closer to the draft and even after the draft.”

Interestingly, Hufanga has an injury history, too. He only appeared in seven games in 2024 because of a torn ACL.

HC Sean Payton said Broncos were fortunate

But Payton said the team understood the injury status helped the Broncos get both players.

“Quite honestly — we would have had a much more difficult time signing them, had there not been prior injuries,” Payton said. “We felt with those guys, that there’s always that risk valuation that’s measured in and we felt pretty good about it. We feel like in our program, we will be smart enough to understand their workload and all the things to try and get them healthy for the field. But there’s always some risk with that.”

With a healthy Greenlaw, the Broncos have high hopes for the 2025 season, according to yahoo.com via DNVR Broncos X page. Linebacker Alex Singleton said the team could be special.

“Hey, let's be better than the 2015 defense,” Singleton said. “That's what we need to chase. You have to chase it. When we start practicing here in a few weeks and OTAs, go get it then, we have to be best every single day to get where we want to go.”

They got love from one source, ranking No. 1 in the NFL, according to bleacherreport.com.

“The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively,” Gary Davenport wrote. “Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’s better interior pass-rushers. Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year.

“The Broncos also have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Now, Surtain has a new running mate in rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron, who was widely regarded as the best cornerback in this class not named Travis Hunter.

“On paper at least, this is a defense without weaknesses. A unit loaded with talent at all three levels. If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back.”

But again, a lot of this hinges on the health of Greenlaw. He could be a solidifying force or a reason for a breakdown.