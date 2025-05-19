After years of swirling uncertainty, the Denver Broncos might finally be turning a corner. A revamped roster and major upgrades on both sides of the ball have sparked optimism at Mile High. Still. Now, Denver must remain aggressive if it hopes to compete in a cutthroat AFC. With a few calculated moves before Week 1, this team could go from playoff hopeful to legitimate dark horse. And that starts with the right trades to patch lingering holes in the roster.

A Step Forward

The Broncos ranked 10th in the NFL last season in overall team PFF defensive grade (74.1). Thankfully, the front office has only doubled down on that strength in 2025. They added linebacker Dre Greenlaw and two high-upside defensive backs in Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. These reinforcements bolster a defense that already ranked in the top half of the league in run defense, pass coverage, and pass rush. It’s not far-fetched to say that this unit could become the NFL’s best.

Offensively, Denver made meaningful progress, too. Tight end Evan Engram joined via free agency. He provides a legitimate receiving threat in the middle of the field. The Broncos also spent a second-round pick on UCF running back RJ Harvey. He can inject life into a backfield that has lacked versatility and pop. However, Harvey, while talented, remains raw in the passing game. He also needs time to develop into a complete back.

If Denver’s front office wants to maximize this promising offseason, two trade targets stand out — both offering immediate impact and depth where the Broncos need it most.

Target 1: Travis Etienne Jr

The Broncos made a smart move by drafting Harvey at No. 60 overall. His blend of vision and explosiveness makes him a long-term asset. On the flip side, betting on a rookie to be the centerpiece of a running game is risky. This is especially true for Denver, who needs a strong RB to support a developing quarterback. As such, Denver needs another back who can reliably contribute as a receiver and complement Harvey’s strengths.

Enter former first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr. At his best, he has flashed game-breaking ability with the Jaguars. This is especially true as a receiver out of the backfield. Over his career, Etienne has averaged close to eight yards per reception. He has proved to be a mismatch against linebackers in space. His ability to line up in the slot or motion out wide adds another dimension to any offense. However, Jacksonville’s priorities are shifting.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign and the selection of Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of this year’s draft, the Jaguars may be preparing to move on. On the other side of the coin, Etienne’s $6.7 million cap hit under the fifth-year option is manageable for Denver. His price tag in trade negotiations may be more palatable than expected, especially if Jacksonville prefers to shed salary and retool.

For the Broncos, this would be a no-brainer. Etienne gives them a dual-threat playmaker who instantly upgrades the offense. He will also immediately ease pressure on quarterback Bo Nix. A 1-2 punch of Etienne and Harvey could be among the most exciting in the league. For a team trying to build an identity on speed and versatility, it’s a perfect fit.

Target 2: Rashid Shaheed

Denver’s receiving corps is in flux. Note that Courtland Sutton is in the final year of his contract. Sure, young talents like Marvin Mims Jr and rookie Pat Bryant offer upside. However, they’re still unproven. Bryant, in particular, isn’t likely to stretch defenses vertically after posting a modest 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

That’s where Rashid Shaheed comes in. The Saints’ receiver is one of the fastest players in the NFL. He is a legitimate burner who can take the top off defenses and flip field position with a single play. His 17.5 yards per reception in 2024 wasn't a fluke. He’s a threat every time he touches the ball. With New Orleans potentially heading into a rebuild post-Derek Carr, it’s entirely plausible they’d consider moving him for draft capital. The Broncos would then be all too happy to acquire him.

Pairing Shaheed with Mims gives the Broncos two legitimate vertical threats on the outside. That wold free up room underneath for Engram and the backs. Plus, even if Shaheed’s knee (recovering from meniscus surgery) causes him to miss time early in the season, the long-term upside outweighs the short-term risk.

The Window is Cracking Open

The Broncos have done an admirable job shoring up weaknesses this offseason, but that doesn’t mean their work is done. By targeting Travis Etienne Jr. and Rashid Shaheed — two players with dynamic upside and favorable contract situations — Denver can round out its roster with high-ceiling pieces that immediately raise its floor.

It’s a gamble, sure. But after years of rebuilding, the Broncos are finally in a position to roll the dice. These trades won’t just fill gaps — they could launch Denver into the playoff mix. And in a loaded AFC, that edge might make all the difference.