Cooper Kupp is heading to the late portion of NFL free agency as the best wide receiver available. The Los Angeles Rams pulled the stunning decision to release their Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Kupp. Now the Denver Broncos look like a potential destination, per one insider.

Kupp's name is “firmly in the mix” for the AFC North franchise, according to Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz Thursday.

“As Cooper Kupp evaluates his options, sources say he will get the number he wants, despite a slow receiver market,” Schultz posted on X. “The Broncos are firmly in the mix.”

However, Denver isn't the only one attached to Kupp's name. Schultz adds “at least four other teams” are eyeing Kupp.

Are Broncos top fit for Cooper Kupp?

Kupp's entire list of suitors haven't surfaced publicly. But Denver brings forth lots of intrigue for the veteran wideout.

The Broncos have a new young quarterback to build around in Bo Nix. The 2024 first rounder snapped Denver's playoff dry spell by leading the franchise back to the postseason — a first since the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl winning season.

There's more than can potentially attract Kupp in the Rocky Mountains. Head coach Sean Payton is a distinguished offensive coach with a strong background in delivering stout wideout production. Courtland Sutton became an 80-catch, 1,000-yard WR this past season under Payton. Former New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas is a past dominating league leader under Payton — who delivered two seasons of surpassing 125 receptions under the head coach.

Denver needs a reliable extra target for Nix, though. Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele never surpassed 42 receptions playing next to Sutton. Kupp can become an instant veteran boost if brought over.

While Denver is a contender, one AFC South team featuring a Kupp connection isn't. Schultz revealed the Jacksonville Jaguars “is not in” on pursuing the wideout. The Jags are led by Kupp's former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The Dallas Cowboys are another that isn't a fit for Kupp, with NFL Network Cowboys insider Jane Slater addressing that rumor Wednesday.