The Detroit Lions had a truly impressive 2024 season. Detroit won 15 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, both of which were firsts in franchise history.

Unfortunately, the Lions suffered a ton of defensive injuries throughout the season, and it cost them in the playoffs. Detroit lost in the Divisional Round against Washington, highlighting how depleted their defense was at that point in the season.

Now the Lions must transition into offseason mode and attempt to fix what went wrong in 2024. It should be no surprise that most analysts are predicting the Lions will make significant investments in their defense. This could happen both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Detroit enters the offseason with roughly $51 million in cap space. That gives them enough firepower to sign a few free agents, though they may not be able to afford any premium players.

The Lions also need to be mindful of a few upcoming contract extensions for players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph. This may cause Detroit to keep a large portion of their cap in reserve in preparation for those extensions.

As a result, the Lions may lean more heavily on the 2025 NFL Draft for adding talent this offseason.

But which players might Brad Holmes target in the draft? Below we will explore which players the Lions could target in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Lions add 2 edge rushers and 2 Oregon Ducks in 2025 NFL mock draft

Here is a list of the players the Lions selected before we dive into the analysis of each pick.

DT Derrick Harmon – Oregon – 28th overall

EDGE Jared Ivey – Mississippi – 60th overall

WR Tez Johnson – Oregon – 101st overall

EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo – UCLA – 133rd overall

The Lions surprise in the first round, selecting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. Most analysts expect Detroit to pick an edge rusher in the first round. So why might the Lions prefer a player like Harmon?

Harmon is primarily a defensive tackle, but he does boast impressive positional flexibility. In fact, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes that Harmon could play at any position on the defensive line in both odd and even fronts. Lions fans can think of him as Josh Pascal but much larger.

Harmon would have a chance to become a fan favorite since he is a hometown kid (born in Detroit) and played three seasons at Michigan State. Perhaps the Lions may add a player like Harmon if Levi Onwuzurike walks in free agency and is not replaced.

Thankfully, the Lions do address edge rusher with their next pick. Detroit selects Mississippi's Jared Ivey in the second round.

Ivey is an interesting prospect who is described as having a “feast-or-famine playing style” by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. He is a fast and slippery edge rusher who could take advantage of one-on-one assignments playing across from Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions like to prioritize run defense for all of their defensive linemen, which is not a strength of Ivey's. He projects as a pass-rush specialist to begin his career. In a vacuum, that is not a great way to spend a second-round pick, but the Lions need pass rush help desperately. I can see this pick working out.

Next the Lions invest in another young wide receiver, adding Oregon's Tez Johnson in the third round.

Speed is almost the only trait to consider when evaluating Johnson. He is petite at 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds, so you would expect him to be blazing fast.

Johnson's film from Oregon shows just that, but it does not match how he tested at the NFL Combine. Johnson posted a 4.55-second 40-yard dash time, the slowest time since 2003 for a player of his size. It is hard to defend this pick, especially because the Lions need a large X receiver more than a slot receiver.

Finally, the Lions select UCLA edge Oluwafemi Oladejo in the fourth round.

Oladejo may remind some Lions fans of both Derrick Barnes and James Houston IV. Oladejo is a converted off-ball linebacker who is now an edge rusher. Naturally, he is viewed by many scouts as a developmental prospect whose value is based on projection.

Oladejo is an explosive athlete and displays instincts as a pass rusher. He is a powerful player whose claim to fame are his strong hands, which help him shed blocks with ease.

The Lions would be signing up for a project by drafting Oladejo. Detroit has never shied away from a challenge like this before, adding James Houston a few years ago. They also drafted both Giovanni Manu and Sione Vaki in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Your mileage may differ on the Oladejo pick. Personally, I like it because I have faith in Detroit's coaching staff to get the best out him.