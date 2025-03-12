Updated Mar 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET

The Detroit Lions have made another addition to the defense, signing Roy Lopez to a one-year, $4.65 million contract. The four-year veteran agreed to the deal on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

The former Cardinals nose tackle recorded 70 tackles (six for a loss) four QB hits, three pass deflections and one forced fumble in the last two seasons as a key member of Arizona's defense.

