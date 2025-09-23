The Detroit Lions delivered one of the best wins of the 2025 season on Monday Night Football. Detroit took down Baltimore 38-30 thanks to an outstanding effort by the Lions' defense. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had one of the most important plays of the game during the second half.

Hutchinson relived a crucial forced fumble against Derrick Henry in the tunnel just after the end of the game.

“I had no idea the ball came out,” Hutchinson said while watching the film for the first time. “I saw an [opportunity] and I took a shot.”

Hutchinson was visibly excited when he actually saw the fumble take place.

“Oh that thing, wow that thing really popped up,” Hutchinson exclaimed. “Wow, that was… that's the first time I ever punched a ball out like that. That was sick.”

Henry's fumble happened halfway through the fourth quarter, deep in Baltimore territory. The Lions recovered the fumble and ended up scoring a field goal minutes later. It would eventually be the deciding points in the victory.

Derrick Henry has fumble the ball in huge spots in all three games to start the season.

This time, it helped seal a victory for Detroit.

New Lions coordinators silence doubters in statement victory vs. Ravens

One of the biggest concerns around the Lions this offseason was the loss of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

Detroit replaced them with OC John Morton and DC Kelvin Sheppard. Both coordinators had statement performances on Monday Night Football and silenced their critics.

The Lions look just like their old selves on offense. Detroit's running game is better than ever, going for 224 rushing yards against Baltimore. The Lions also whipped out a few trick plays, proving that Ben Johnson's not the only one who can do it.

Meanwhile, Sheppard got the most out of Detroit's defense. The Lions clearly had a good plan for containing Lamar Jackson, and that preparation paid off bigtime. Detroit managed seven sacks and kept Jackson bottled up in the pocket for most of the game.

Lions fans have to be excited that their team looks just as good as last season. Now Detroit just needs to continue taking care of business and stacking wins.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 4 matchup against the Browns.