The Detroit Lions are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which will begin on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, who recently traded for former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Parsons was floated by some as a potential trade candidate for the Lions themselves, but instead, Detroit will be lining up on the other side of the Pro Bowler this weekend.

In addition to being traded to Green Bay, Parsons also immediately signed a lucrative contract extension with the Packers once he got there, and recently, Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson weighed in on the new deal.

“It’s been a big year for D-ends. It’s been a big year for the market,” said Hutchinson, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“You know, I’m focused on the Green Bay Packers right now,” he added.

It was against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers last year that Hutchinson suffered a devastating leg injury that kept him out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. However, Hutchinson is now back and ready to go, hoping the Lions can continue to build positive momentum and compete for a Super Bowl championship.

A huge early matchup

The Lions and Packers are NFC North divisional rivals and were each a part of what made the division so historically successful last year. Unfortunately, both teams bowed out early in the playoffs–the Packers against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, and the Lions at home against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, so they will be entering this year with chips on their respective shoulders.

In fact, no team from that vaunted division won a playoff game last year, as the Minnesota Vikings also flamed out against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Still, the NFC North figures to once again be an elite division this year, and the Lions will get their first chance to reestablish their supremacy when they take on the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.