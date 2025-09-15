The Detroit Lions dominated the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns, Jahmyr Gibbs went for nearly 100 yards, and the defense held strong. During the game, Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson took a little shot at former offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Joseph picked off Caleb Williams on a long throw in the second quarter. Following this, he and the defense ran to the endzone, where they lined up as if they were running an offensive play. Joseph took a snap, stumbled, and threw a pass to Robertson.

The "Stumble Bum" from my POV.

This is a recreation from the “Stumble Bum” play Detroit ran last season. Ironically, that play was created by Johnson. And to add another layer of irony, they ran the play against the Bears in Chicago at Soldier Field. After Sunday's game, Robertson revealed how that celebration came together.

“You know what's crazy? I give all credit to Kerby. He just told me, ‘Go for a pass.' I didn't know what he was going to do. And that was one of the craziest celebrations ever,” the Lions defensive back said, via 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger.

Lions pick up personal win over Ben Johnson, Bears

The Lions had all the motivation they could want heading into Week 2. Detroit was dominated by the Green Bay Packers despite a respectable 27-13 scoreline. Furthermore, they had their home opener against their former coordinator.

Of course, teams lose coordinators all the time. The Lions especially felt this in the offseason. In addition to Johnson leaving, former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left the team to become the head coach of the New York Jets.

However, Detroit certainly felt some type of way about Johnson. It's not that he left, this was a possibility they were aware of. It's where he went. Johnson went to the Bears, an NFC North Division rival as well as a longtime rival regardless of division.

The Lions wanted to take down a friend-turned-foe. And they sent a huge message to the rest of the NFC North in the process. Detroit will look to move above .500 in Week 3 when they travel to face the Baltimore Ravens.