The Detroit Lions sent a loud message in Week 2, dismantling the Chicago Bears 52-21. In his first meeting against his former team, ex-Lions offensive coordinator and now Bears head coach Ben Johnson was reminded just how dangerous Detroit’s offense can be.

What started as a competitive 21-14 contest turned into a blowout, capped off by a barrage of touchdowns from Jared Goff and company. With Jameson Williams hauling in a 44-yard bomb and Amon-Ra St. Brown finding the end zone multiple times, the Lions buried Chicago and reclaimed momentum in the NFC North.

Adding to the spectacle, St. Brown provided one of the game’s most memorable moments. After scoring a touchdown, he playfully pretended to be hurt, collapsing to the turf and leaving Jared Goff rushing over in concern, as reported by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Just as the quarterback reached him, St. Brown popped back up smiling, clearly joking, before Goff gave him a playful shove for the fake scare. It was a lighthearted highlight from a night that was otherwise all business for Detroit.

I genuinely think Jared Goff was legit scared Amon-Ra St. Brown actually got hurt on this celebration 😅

The offensive explosion answered any doubts left lingering after a sluggish Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

By torching Chicago’s defense for over 50 points, the Lions showed that even without Johnson calling plays, their scheme and execution remain among the league’s most potent. Williams’ big-play ability, paired with St. Brown’s reliability, ensures Detroit has balance and star power in its receiving corps, while Goff continues to distribute efficiently.

Detroit’s dominance wasn’t limited to the scoreboard. Their defense also had fun at Johnson’s expense, mocking one of his old trick plays after Caleb Williams threw an interception. The symbolic ‘’stumble-bum’’ reinforced just how much this win meant in the first showdown between the Lions and their former coordinator.

With the victory, Detroit sits in third place in the NFC North at 1-1, keeping itself in the mix early in the season. For the Bears, it’s a sobering reminder of just how far they still need to go to close the gap on a divisional rival that looks locked in and ready to defend its crown.