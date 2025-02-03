The Chicago Bears could be one of the most improved teams in the NFL at the end of the offseason. Chicago has already upgraded its coaching staff by hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. Now the Bears have over $60 million in cap space to spend and a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is a big opportunity for GM Ryan Poles to turn the Bears into an NFC juggernaut.

One recent article from ESPN included some interesting details about Ryan Poles' contract with the team.

Chicago does not publicly comment about the contracts for their coaches or front office personnel. Poles himself would also not address whether or not he has assurances of getting an extension when asked in January.

However, according to a team source, Poles' existing contract runs through the 2026 season. Further, there is an expectation that he will receive an extension to align him with head coach Ben Johnson, who signed a five-year contract. Therefore, Poles may be extended through the 2029 season.

It makes some sense to sync up the contracts of both Johnson and Poles. Chicago will benefit from both men being on the same page and working together to build the organization.

Poles and Johnson are now effectively tied at the hip. That is some strong motivation to get things right both this offseason and beyond.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson reportedly never asked for Ryan Poles to be replaced

One common storyline surrounding the courtship of Ben Johnson was NFL teams bending over backwards to let Johnson have whichever GM he wanted.

Johnson decided to head to Chicago and did not want to bring in his own general manager. Oddly enough, the Bears did not do what other NFL teams offered and were actually unwilling to move off of Poles.

The Bears remained firm that there would be no changes to the structure of their front office when interviewing Johnson. It turns out that wasn't an issue.

One source told ESPN that Johnson never requested a change at GM in the first place.

“I truly believe in the character and integrity of this man,” Johnson said of Poles. “… We are going to be locked at the hip and connected every step of the way with all the decisions that are made.”

Johnson and Poles do have a history together. The pair both served as graduate assistants at Boston College. Poles was at BC in 2008 and Johnson in 2009-10. While their paths did not cross at BC, it does create a shared history between the two men. Clearly that connection is strong enough for Johnson to be excited about working with Poles.

The future is certainly bright for the Chicago Bears.