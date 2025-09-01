This isn't the first time Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has made headlines with one of his more outrageous remarks. Back in 2024, he joked about his competitive battles growing up, even recalling a painful memory.

“I'll never forget one time my mom kicked my tooth out because we was just going at it so hard, so if my mom was out here right now and she lined up across me as a receiver, I would jam her into the dirt,” Arnold said.

Fast forward to this season, and Arnold hasn't backed away from the comment. Speaking again in an interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions defender doubled down, insisting he wouldn't show mercy even to his own mother if she lined up against him. His playful confidence is becoming his trademark off the field, but on it, his focus remains razor sharp.

#Lions CB Terrion Arnold: “If my mom (was a receiver), I would jam her into the dirt.” Would you feel badly? “No.” 😭😭 https://t.co/whSOAn3rxV pic.twitter.com/D2wr2djMxT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2025

Earlier in August, he appeared on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, where Arnold revealed the two quarterbacks he's most eager to pick off this season: Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers. According to Arnold, both represent personal challenges; Daniels from a past college duel and Rodgers as a legend he grew up admiring.

The cornerback enters the 2025 campaign looking to build on an impressive season. He suited up in 16 of 17 games for Detroit, tallying 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. His emergence helped the Lions record their best regular season in franchise history with a 15-2 record, though their playoff push ended with a painful divisional-round loss to Daniels and the Commanders. Looking ahead, Arnold and the Lions have plenty to prove as they aim to defend their NFC North crown. In Week 1, the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers is already being billed as one of the season's top games.

Whether joking about jamming his mom or calling out star quarterbacks, one thing is clear: Terrion Arnold is brimming with confidence. And for the Lions, that swagger may be exactly what their secondary needs heading into another high-stakes season.